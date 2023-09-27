Motorcyclist dies when he crashes into van on side of I-95 near Yamato Road

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
A 37-year-old man from Miami died when his motorcycle drove into the back of a van parked on the shoulder of Interstate 95, Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

The crash was reported at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday.

The 2022 Triumph Bonneville T120 motorcycle was traveling south on southbound Interstate 95 passing the Yamato Road overpass in the outside travel lane, FHP said.

A 2022 Ford Econoline cargo ban was stopped facing south on the outside paved shoulder because of a right flat tire.

For reasons still under investigation, the motorcyclist failed to maintain safe control and veered to the right out of the outside lane onto the outside paved shoulder. This resulted in a rear-end collision as the front of the motorcycle collided with the rear left of the van.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the outside paved shoulder, just north of the van.

Boca Raton Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.

FHP doesn't list the names of people in initial crash reports.

