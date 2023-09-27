Okeechobee officer killed in off-duty wreck

A police officer in Okeechobee was killed Tuesday in an off-duty crash, according to the city.

In a Wednesday post on the city's Facebook page, officials said Okeechobee police officer Jason Chapman was killed in the wreck. However, the social media post did not elaborate on the circumstances of the crash.

The city said Chapman served as an Okeechobee officer for two years. He previously served in the U.S. Air Force before his law enforcement career.

The city said he had more than 20 years of combined service and multiple overseas deployments, including Kuwait, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan.

During his service, Chapman received a variety of military accolades and medals. His law enforcement honors included three life-saving awards.

A memorial has been placed in front of the Okeechobee Police Department headquarters in honor of Chapman.

