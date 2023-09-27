Treasure Bay Arcade raided, 2nd illegal gambling establishment closed in 12 days

The Treasure Bay Arcade was raided Tuesday night, the second time in less than two weeks an illegal gambling establishment has been shut down.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office raided the place at 6623 U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce.

Twelve days ago on Sept. 14, the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at Rio Arcade on U.S. 1, and seized more than 100 machines. Thirty to 40 people were arrested.

In May, deputies raided Midway Arcade at 4986 25th St. in Fort Pierce. At that time, Sheriff Ken Mascara said there were about 50 arcades still operating illegal gambling machines along U.S .1.

The arcades are among about 25 in the county.

The State Attorney's Office for Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties told WPTV gambling has pretty much always been illegal in Florida in some form or another, but last year, there was a new bill passed that made investigating and prosecuting illegal gambling outside of specific places. At that time, Gov. Ron Desantis established the Florida Gaming Control Commission to help crack down on illegal gambling.

According to Florida State Statute 849.08, anyone who plays or engages in any game of cards, keno, roulette, faro or other game of chance at any place, by any device whatever, for money or other thing of value shall be guilty of a misdemeanor of the second degree.

In other terms, while there are a number of places in Florida where gambling is legal, outside of those, it is illegal to have a slot machine. None of the designated locations for gambling are located on the Treasure Coast.

WPTV asked Mascara: What happens if someone didn't know gambling was illegal?

"We have tried to tell you and educate you about the law, and that this day is coming," Mascara said.



