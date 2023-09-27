Troopers seize nearly 300 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop in Colorado

Colorado State Patrol said the agency seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning.
Colorado State Patrol said the agency seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning.(CSP)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Two people are suspected of drug trafficking following a traffic stop along I-70 in Colorado.

Colorado State Patrol said the agency seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning at about 3:30 a.m.

A trooper with the Colorado State Patrol’s drug smuggling and trafficking section stopped a Chrysler minivan for a traffic violation on I-70 on the West side of the state near Grand Junction.

“During the stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and asked for consent to search the vehicle,” the Colorado State Patrol stated in a press release on Wednesday. “The driver declined and a search warrant was obtained. A vehicle search resulted in the trooper locating a significant amount of drugs hidden in suitcases. The drugs are suspected to be kilos of cocaine and had a total approximate weight of 290 pounds.”

Tyleke Stokley, of North Carolina, and Darvin Campbell, of Alabama, were arrested.

They are both suspected of intent to distribute more than 112 grams of cocaine and transporting more than seven grams of cocaine.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Fruita Police Department helped in the case.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
4 arrested in insurance fraud scheme in Miami-Dade County
Should Florida send cash to residents to help with insurance costs?
Li'i the dolphin, a companion of the late Lolita, was moved to SeaWorld San Antonio.
Li’i the dolphin, companion of Lolita the orca, moved to San Antonio
According to NASA, the term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that happens closest to the...
Harvest moon hits the skies this week

Latest News

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office cracking down on illegal gambling arcades
Palm Beach County students ready to take off in variety of aviation careers
FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
The driver told police that they were trying to deliver a Dunkin’ order to a DoorDash customer...
DoorDash driver runs into swamp while trying to deliver Dunkin’ order