Vero Beach raises millage tax rate 13%

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Vero Beach City Council increased taxes for 2023-24 on Tuesday night.

Council members say the tax dollars will pay for a number of area, including additional police, infrastructure projects and administration. Also, the budget provides for a 5% salary increase for all 334 city employees.

The new millage rate is 2.7680, which is a 13% increase from last year. This rate generates ad valorem tax revenue that is $1.566 million higher than last year's tax levy.

The new rate would equate to just over $1,100 for a house assessed at $400,000.

Property owners also have to contend with increased valuations. But for those with the Save Our Homes state law, the assessed valuation of a home can only increase 3% yearly.

Vero’s overall budget is $33 million, up 5.1 percent from the current year’s budget of $30.9 million.

Small business owner Jeff Palleschi before the meeting said the rate hike comes as many people deal with increased costs and inflation.

"As a general rule I'm not really in favor of raising taxes," the owner of 21st Amendmet Distillery told WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia.

But he noted he's OK with the change if the money is used for needed improvements.

“It’s still a little high but if you’re gonna use it for something we have to," resident Ray McLendon said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
A baby otter is recovering at the Alaska SeaLife Center after its mother was killed by orca...
1-day-old sea otter rescued after orca whales kill mother
4 arrested in insurance fraud scheme in Miami-Dade County
A skydiver at a festival in England performed an impressive stunt by landing on an inflatable...
WATCH: Skydiver lands perfectly on inflatable unicorn
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears

Latest News

Underground petroleum gas tank leak put out by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue
Hollywood writers' strike declared over as board approves new contract
Treasure Bay Arcade raided, 2nd illegal gambling establishment closed in 12 days
Father rejects plea deal in case of child locked in room in garage