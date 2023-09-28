25-year-old man struck, killed by Brightline train in St. Lucie County

A 25-year-old homeless man was struck and killed Thursday morning by a Brightline train in St. Lucie County, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred in the Indian River Estates area near Midway Road and U.S. Highway 1 just before 9 a.m.

Detectives said a northbound Brightline train struck and killed the man, who was trespassing on the railroad tracks, just north of Midway Road.

Investigators could be seen covering a body on the railroad tracks with a white sheet.

In an afternoon news conference, St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara identified the victim as Branden Rider Meyer, whose family lives in Lake County.

"Sadly, there's strong evidence to suggest that he may potentially have committed suicide in this incident," Mascara said. "We're asking the public to keep this young man's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers, and if you know of Branden's activities the past 24 hours or his state of mind if you would call us and share that information with us."

The sheriff said the man's death is still under investigation.

The crash comes less than a week after Brightline began its service between South Florida and Orlando.

Detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

