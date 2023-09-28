33-year-old tile worker identified in fatal St. Lucie County shooting

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office released the name of a man who was shot and killed last week at an apartment.

The man's body was found Sept. 21 in the 3300 block of South Seventh Street near Fort Pierce.

Deputies were called to the scene shortly after 9 a.m. to investigate the homicide.

In a Thursday afternoon news conference, St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara identified the victim as David Christian Wallace, 33, a tile worker in the county.

The sheriff said Wallace was shot inside one of the apartments at that address.

Mascara said Wallace was a tile worker who was conversing with his employee the night before his death. Wallace asked his employee to pick him up for work at 6 a.m.

When the employee arrived at Wallace's residence, the victim did not answer the door. The employee then found another person to open the door, and they both found Wallace dead in his apartment where he lived alone.

"We believe the shooting occurred inside his apartment," Mascara said.

Last week, detectives said they are looking for surveillance video and any information on what may have transpired between 9 p.m. Sept. 20 to 9 a.m. Sept. 21.

The sheriff said the shooting was an "isolated incident" and asked the public to provide any information that may help in the investigation, including Wallace's recent whereabouts.

Investigators said there was no immediate threat to the public.

Contact detectives at 462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 772-273-TIPS if you can help in the case.

