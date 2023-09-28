FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 27, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Another day with a stormy forecast, but a little more sun is expected this Thursday.

At least for the early part of the day, there will be more sun, but that will only help with daytime heating. That daytime heating will help fuel more storms this afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain is the main threat with localized flooding. Thursday afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Rain chances stay high through Friday, but will gradually decrease throughout the weekend. Still, expect storms during the weekend, then drier weather will break the wet streak by Monday of next week.

Tropical Storm Philippe will weaken in the next few days, eventually downgrading to a depression, then a remnant low. Could bring some rainy weather for parts of the northeastern Caribbean as it remains offshore, just to north of the islands.

A disturbance behind Philippe will still develop and is likely to become a tropical depression Thursday or Friday.

These two areas are no threat to Florida.

