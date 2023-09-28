Here are the new laws beginning Oct. 1 in Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In just a few days, Florida's latest round of new 2023 laws come into effect.

The Oct. 1 changes open up the death penalty for those convicted of sexual battery of children. There are also new laws to crack down on streakers and put new rules in place for children driving golf carts.

In total, more than 30 new laws take effect Sunday. Many of them center on higher penalties for criminal offenses. HB 1297, might be the most controversial for further easing access to capital punishment.

The governor signed the law into effect in May with fanfare declaring Florida a "law and order" state.

The law allows death penalty sentences for people who commit sexual battery on kids under age 12.

"In Florida, we think the worst of the worst crimes deserve the worst of the worst punishment," Gov. Ron DeSantis said before signing the policy.

At least eight of 12 jurors would need to approve to send the recommendation to a judge, who would have the final say in a death or life sentence.

For sex assault survivors like Sen. Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Davie, — who helped carry the bill— it was a step in the right direction.

"It's not a matter of if they re-offend," Book said. "It's a matter of when they re-offend, and the reality is, we're not doing anything in the penal system to handle ... these types of offenders."

The new law is likely to wind up in court as both the state courts and U.S. Supreme Court have previously ruled against the death penalty for rapists.

Other opponents have voiced religious objections, such as state Sen. Rosalind Osgood, D-Fort Lauderdale. Before voting on the policy in April, Osgood said her beliefs had her torn on the issue.

"If I believe in my faith that God can redeem and save anybody, then how do I support someone getting the death penalty?" Osgood said. "And I'm just talking about me. That's my struggle.”

Below are a few other crime laws that go into effect this weekend:

  • Upgrading penalties for the makers and distributors of fentanyl, especially if they sell to children (HB 1359)
  • More severe sentences for having or using a gun while involved in human trafficking (HB 1465)
  • Increased penalties for violence against police animals (HB 1047)

The so-called "anti-streaking" law (HB 319) is also official. Those running onto a field or event stage can face a first-degree misdemeanor charge with a maximum fine of $2,500 and up to a year in jail.

Finally, if you live in a golf cart community and have a minor behind the wheel, they'll need a learner's permit or driver's license if they plan to drive on public roads. The law, HB 949, got unanimous support from lawmakers — who think it's on par with common sense.

For more laws starting in October, check out the Florida Senate's complete list here.

Even more of Florida's new policies come online in January 2024. They include provisions putting more restrictions on pretrial release.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
8-foot albino boa constrictor startles car technicians working on engine
According to NASA, the term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that happens closest to the...
Harvest moon hits the skies this week
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $5.75 million jackpot by playing a special set...
Man quits job after winning $5.75M in lottery, wants wife to do the same
A tortoise who went missing in Dallas has since been found and is back home and safe.
200-pound tortoise back at home after found wandering streets

Latest News

West Palm Beach PAL program closes leaving children with no place to go
Brightline safety resurfaces following death in St. Lucie County
King tides expected to cause flooding in Palm Beach County Friday
Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Atlantic Ocean, trailing Tropical Storm Philippe