If you sold Taylor Swift or Beyonce tickets this year, the IRS wants you

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.(AP photo | George Walker IV | File image)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – If you sold tickets to some of the biggest events of the year, you might have to report it as taxable income to the IRS.

According to new 1099-K rules that take effect this year, ticketing platforms like Ticketmaster and StubHub are required to give the IRS information on users who sold more than $600 worth of tickets this year.

Anyone who made more than $600 from reselling tickets will be required to report the money as taxable income.

The IRS is targeting some of the biggest events this year, like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour, and soccer tickets to see Lionel Messi. Resellers have accounted for more than 70% of ticket sales this year for these concerts and games.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
8-foot albino boa constrictor startles car technicians working on engine
According to NASA, the term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that happens closest to the...
Harvest moon hits the skies this week
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $5.75 million jackpot by playing a special set...
Man quits job after winning $5.75M in lottery, wants wife to do the same
A tortoise who went missing in Dallas has since been found and is back home and safe.
200-pound tortoise back at home after found wandering streets

Latest News

House Republicans held their first hearing for President Joe Biden's impeachment inquiry. (CNN)
House holds first impeachment hearing against Biden
A small alligator that is missing its upper jaw has been rescued and is now living at Gatorland...
Gator missing top jaw named after Dolly Parton song
Ernest Burbage, 38, of Johns Island, South Carolina, was found dead following the shooting of...
Target of South Carolina manhunt dead, deputies confirm
Demolition to the former movie theater at The Square is ongoing to make way for two new office...
Demolition continues at site of former movie theater