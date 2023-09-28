Jupiter author pens new book 'Gratitude Changes Everything'

There is a new book out by Jupiter author Dr. Johnny Bergström called "Gratitude Changes Everything."

There is a quote in the book that says, "Be grateful for your life, as bad as it may be right now, because your life is someone else’s fairytale."

T.A. Walker Shined A Light on a few tips on how to change your outlook on life, including making a "Fast Five" list of things you are grateful for to serve as beacons of positivity when you are down, and process called reframing, which is taking negative things in your life and turning them into positives.

"If you're focusing on the negative, realize that and then readjust the focus, reframe it to focusing on the positive," Bergström said. "Reframing is a full-time job. Through life's conditioning, we've been told to see things a certain way. And in order for us to live differently, we have to see things in a new way. And in order to do that, you've got to reframe the stuff that's just the usual autopilot response."

"Dr. Johnny” is a life coach, cycle coach, podcaster and author. The book is available on Amazon, or you can go to a book signing at Carmine's Coal Fire Pizza in Jupiter on Oct. 11 at 5 p.m.

