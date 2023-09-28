Massachusetts man stabs 5 officers after crashing into home following chase, police say

Douglas Hagerty's charges include assault and battery with intent to murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. (WFXT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who sped away during a traffic stop led police on a chase that ended with him crashing into a home and then stabbing five officers, including the local police chief, before he was arrested, authorities said.

The Taunton police officers were injured trying to take Douglas Hagerty, 35, of Lakeville, Massachusetts, into custody Tuesday night. One officer suffered slash wounds to the face, neck and back and was taken to a hospital in Boston, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) to the north.

The other four, including an officer who was stabbed in the arm, were treated at a local hospital. Among them was Police Chief Edward Walsh, who responded to the scene because he lived nearby. He was stabbed in the stomach and was treated and released.

Police did not immediately provide an update on the condition of the officer sent to a Boston hospital.

According to police, Taunton officers tried to pull over Hagerty, whom they accused of driving erratically. Hagerty initially stopped before speeding off and nearly striking an officer. During the chase, Hagerty drove directly at a cruiser, hit another before he crashed into the home of a relative. Police pursued Hagerty into the house, where he pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed the officers.

Hagerty was arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries to his hand. He was arraigned Wednesday in Taunton District Court and is being held without bail. A dangerousness hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 17. Hagerty faces multiple charges, including assault and battery with intent to murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Douglas Hagerty's charges include assault and battery with intent to murder and three counts of...
Douglas Hagerty's charges include assault and battery with intent to murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Hagerty doesn’t have a listed phone number, and his attorney Daniel Rich did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
8-foot albino boa constrictor startles car technicians working on engine
According to NASA, the term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that happens closest to the...
Harvest moon hits the skies this week
4 arrested in insurance fraud scheme in Miami-Dade County
Li'i the dolphin, a companion of the late Lolita, was moved to SeaWorld San Antonio.
Li’i the dolphin, companion of Lolita the orca, moved to San Antonio

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Candidates in the second GOP debate attack each other and Trump — even though he’s absent
Inter Miami defender DeAndre Yedlin (2) receives a yellow card, setting up a penalty where...
Inter Miami loses in U.S. Open Cup final without ailing Lionel Messi
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, speaks between former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, and...
Candidates in 2nd GOP debate attack each other, Trump — even though he's absent
Actors Bob Odenkirk, left, and Jack Black, right, join demonstrators outside the Paramount...
Hollywood actors to resume negotiations with studios next week, as protracted writers strike ends