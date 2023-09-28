Pedestrian struck by Brightline train in St. Lucie County

A pedestrian has been struck in a crash involving a Brightline train in St. Lucie County, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred in the Indian River Estates area near Midway Road and U.S. Highway 1 just before 9 a.m.

WATCH CHOPPER 5 VIDEO:

The crash comes less than a week after Brightline began its service between South Florida and Orlando.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2023