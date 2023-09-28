Pedestrian struck by Brightline train in St. Lucie County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A pedestrian has been struck in a crash involving a Brightline train in St. Lucie County, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred in the Indian River Estates area near Midway Road and U.S. Highway 1 just before 9 a.m.

WATCH CHOPPER 5 VIDEO:

The crash comes less than a week after Brightline began its service between South Florida and Orlando.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
8-foot albino boa constrictor startles car technicians working on engine
According to NASA, the term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that happens closest to the...
Harvest moon hits the skies this week
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $5.75 million jackpot by playing a special set...
Man quits job after winning $5.75M in lottery, wants wife to do the same
Li'i the dolphin, a companion of the late Lolita, was moved to SeaWorld San Antonio.
Li’i the dolphin, companion of Lolita the orca, moved to San Antonio

Latest News

Jupiter author pens new book 'Gratitude Changes Everything'
Lake Park Elementary School celebrates 100th anniversary
Developer responds to concerns about proposed waterfront project in Jensen Beach
Dog rescue conducts adoption fundraiser through hot dog event