Person struck, killed by Brightline train in St. Lucie County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A person was struck and killed Thursday morning by a Brightline train in St. Lucie County, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred in the Indian River Estates area near Midway Road and U.S. Highway 1 just before 9 a.m.

Detectives said a northbound Brightline train struck and killed a person who was trespassing on the railroad tracks, just north of Midway Road.

Investigators could be seen covering a body on the railroad tracks with a white sheet. The person's identity wasn't immediately known.

The crash comes less than a week after Brightline began its service between South Florida and Orlando.

Detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

