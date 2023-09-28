Tagovailoa named AFC offensive player of month after record-setting start

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named AFC offensive player of the month after leading the team to an undefeated start in September.

Tagovailoa finished September completing 72-of-104 passes for 1,024 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

He leads the NFL in passer rating (121.9) and yards per attempt (10.1).

The 2020 first-round draft pick has led the NFL's No. 1-ranked offense through the first three weeks, including last weekend's 70-20 drubbing of the Denver Broncos in Miami's home opener.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and defensive tackle...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins celebrate a touchdown against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

He helped set the team's franchise record for points and total yards (726). Miami's 70 points were just two shy of the NFL record set in 1966.

The Dolphins offense has more points scored (130) and total yards (1,651) than any NFL team has accrued through the first three games of a season since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

This is the second straight season that Tagovailoa has led the Dolphins to a 3-0 start.

Tagovailoa becomes just the third Dolphins player to ever win the award, joining quarterbacks Scott Mitchell in October 1993 and Dan Marino, who won it twice in November 1986 and October 1988.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
8-foot albino boa constrictor startles car technicians working on engine
According to NASA, the term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that happens closest to the...
Harvest moon hits the skies this week
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $5.75 million jackpot by playing a special set...
Man quits job after winning $5.75M in lottery, wants wife to do the same
A tortoise who went missing in Dallas has since been found and is back home and safe.
200-pound tortoise back at home after found wandering streets

Latest News

Estelle Colored Glass Celebrates 4 Years With Annual Sale And A Month Long Of Giveaways
A general view of the XFL logo on the field before an XFL football game between the Tampa Bay...
The USFL and the XFL are planning to merge
Inter Miami defender DeAndre Yedlin (2) receives a yellow card, setting up a penalty where...
Inter Miami loses in U.S. Open Cup final without ailing Lionel Messi
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Colin Kaepernick writes letter asking Jets to sign him