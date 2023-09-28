Teen faces first-degree murder charge linked to pre, post prom events

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 18-year-old West Palm Beach man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to Palm Beach Lakes High School pre- and post-prom events six months ago near West Palm Beach.

Lawrence Chavers Jr. was arrested Monday night, and also is facing two attempted first-degree murder counts, shooting into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm into public. He was denied bail Tuesday and his next hearing is at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 26.

At 8:10 p.m. April 1, Palm Beach County deputies responded to a shooting at Dyer Park, 7301 N. Haverhill Road. No one was hurt, but deputies recovered 39 shell casings on the basketball courts of the park.

Witnesses said there were about 100 to 150 people at the park for a pre-prom event.

Witnesses described a Black male wearing a hoodie and a mask walking into the crowd and opening fire.

The crowd fled the area, PBSO said. No injuries there were reported.

At about 1:30 a.m. on April 2, a deputy in the area reported shots fired at the Coco Plum Plaza near Military Trail and Community Drive, 2824 N. Military Trail, about 5.5 miles from the first shooting.

Two shootings near West Palm Beach.
Two shootings near West Palm Beach.

Dispatched deputies found a crowd dispersing.

Witnesses described this event as a Palm Beach Lakes after-prom party. Fifty-three casings were found, some of which were consistent with the ammunition found at the park.

About 5 minutes later at 1:35 a.m., a 911 caller driving on Interstate 95 near 45th Street reported two shooting victims in his 2014 Mercedes Benz E350.

West Palm Beach Fire Department personnel declared one person dead with a gunshot wound. A man was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center.

The driver didn't have any injuries.

The victims' names were redacted in the arrest report.

Witnesses told deputies four males with ski masks and two rifles got out of a white sedan before shots at the after-prom party.

Investigators found three weapons were used at both locations.

Witnesses said several people were involved in the shootings with one nicknamed Boogie, later determined to be Chavers. Social media accounts of two people and an alleged girlfriend.

Witnesses helped deputies identify Chavers as a shooter. Detectives used cellphone data, license plate readers and GPS of the suspect's car to connect him to the crime scenes.

Deputies conducted a search warrant for the apartment of Chavers, who denied involvement in the crime. He claimed he only knew about the shooting from his girlfriend.

No other arrests have been reported.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
8-foot albino boa constrictor startles car technicians working on engine
According to NASA, the term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that happens closest to the...
Harvest moon hits the skies this week
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $5.75 million jackpot by playing a special set...
Man quits job after winning $5.75M in lottery, wants wife to do the same
Li'i the dolphin, a companion of the late Lolita, was moved to SeaWorld San Antonio.
Li’i the dolphin, companion of Lolita the orca, moved to San Antonio

Latest News

Developer responds to concerns about proposed project in Jensen
Dog rescue conducts adoption fundraiser through hot dog event
West Palm Beach police conducting homicide investigation at condo
Inter Miami defender DeAndre Yedlin (2) receives a yellow card, setting up a penalty where...
Inter Miami loses in U.S. Open Cup final without ailing Lionel Messi
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, speaks between former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, and...
Candidates in 2nd GOP debate attack each other, absent Trump