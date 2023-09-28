Tropical Storm Rina forms in Atlantic Ocean, won't impact Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters said Thursday the storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was centered almost 1,200 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect for the system, and there were no hazards affecting land.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said Rina is moving northwest in the tropical Atlantic and will eventually curve north and not impact Florida.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Philippe was moving slowly across the Atlantic at 2 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds around 50 miles per hour.

The center of Philippe was also far from land. However, forecasters advised interests in the Northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico to monitor the progress of the storm.

