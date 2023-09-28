USFL, XFL announce merger

Two spring football leagues will become one next year.

The United States Football League and XFL announced their intention to merge Thursday.

"Subject to customary regulatory approvals and if the transaction is consummated, the new league will establish best-in-class operations based on the most recent seasons of both leagues," the leagues said in a joint news release. "This historic combination will anchor professional spring football with substantial capabilities and resources to ensure future growth and continue to enhance the development of the collective players, coaches and staff that are coming together."

More details regarding the name, teams and spring schedule will be announced later.

So, what does it mean for spring football in Florida?

Both leagues are made up of eight teams, but only one currently resides in Florida.

That's the XFL's Orlando Guardians, who finished 1-9 in their lone season of play.

The reborn Tampa Bay Bandits of the USFL lasted just one season in the reimagined league before becoming the Memphis Showboats, who absorbed the players and coaches from Tampa Bay during the 2023 season.

Because the USFL played all its games in Alabama in 2022, the Bandits never played in front of a home crowd.

Houston is the only city with a team in the USFL and XFL. It remains the USFL's westernmost team, while the XFL (with three Texas teams) spanned from Seattle to central Florida.

Ten of the 16 cities that are home to a spring team are in NFL markets.

The USFL's games were televised by NBC, Fox and FS1, while the XFL's games were on ABC and the ESPN family of networks. It remains to be seen whether the merger will lead to an increased presence on the aforementioned networks.

