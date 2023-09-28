West Palm Beach police conducting homicide investigation at condo

West Palm Beach police are conducting a homicide investigation Wednesday night, a spokesman said.

Officers responded to the Presidental Golfview Condominiums off North Congress Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, east of Interstate 95. The complex is near Tanger Outlets.

Spokesman Mike Jachles said there is no threat to the public, and provided no other information.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

