West Palm Beach police conducting homicide investigation at condo

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

West Palm Beach police are conducting a homicide investigation Wednesday night, a spokesman said.

Officers responded to the Presidental Golfview Condominiums off North Congress Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, east of Interstate 95. The complex is near Tanger Outlets.

Spokesman Mike Jachles said there is no threat to the public, and provided no other information.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
8-foot albino boa constrictor startles car technicians working on engine
According to NASA, the term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that happens closest to the...
Harvest moon hits the skies this week
4 arrested in insurance fraud scheme in Miami-Dade County
Li'i the dolphin, a companion of the late Lolita, was moved to SeaWorld San Antonio.
Li’i the dolphin, companion of Lolita the orca, moved to San Antonio

Latest News

Inter Miami defender DeAndre Yedlin (2) receives a yellow card, setting up a penalty where...
Inter Miami loses in U.S. Open Cup final without ailing Lionel Messi
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, speaks between former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, and...
Candidates in 2nd GOP debate attack each other, Trump — even though he's absent
People visit Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on...
Disney World government to ive employees stipend after taking away park passes
Teen faces first-degree murder charge linked to pre, post prom events