FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 29, 2023

Another day with a stormy forecast, as more storms are set to develop Friday afternoon.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Another day with a stormy forecast, as more storms are set to develop Friday afternoon.

Heavy rain is the main threat with localized flooding. Friday afternoon high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s.

Rain chances gradually drop throughout the weekend with still a good chance for storms during the afternoon, but coverage may be less each day.

Temperatures in the upper 80s for afternoon highs and mid to upper 70s for nighttime lows.

Drier weather will break the wet streak by Monday of next week. Lower humidity will also arrive. A breeze out of the northeast early next week may bring a few passing showers, but it will be much nicer forecast overall.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe and Tropical Storm Rina in the Atlantic will be interacting with each other and the more dominant storm will survive.

Both systems will stay over open waters and are not a threat to Florida.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
8-foot albino boa constrictor startles car technicians working on engine
The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $5.75 million jackpot by playing a special set...
Man quits job after winning $5.75M in lottery, wants wife to do the same
Here are the new laws beginning Oct. 1 in Florida
A tortoise who went missing in Dallas has since been found and is back home and safe.
200-pound tortoise back at home after found wandering streets
According to NASA, the term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that happens closest to the...
Harvest moon hits the skies this week

Latest News

Another day with a stormy forecast, as more storms are set to develop Friday afternoon.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 29, 2023
At least for the early part of the day, there will be more sun, but that will only help with...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 28, 2023
At least for the early part of the day, there will be more sun, but that will only help with...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 28, 2023
At the same time, a slow-moving front will enter North Florida late in the week. This will lock...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 27, 2023