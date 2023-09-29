FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 29, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Another day with a stormy forecast, as more storms are set to develop Friday afternoon.

Heavy rain is the main threat with localized flooding. Friday afternoon high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s.

Rain chances gradually drop throughout the weekend with still a good chance for storms during the afternoon, but coverage may be less each day.

Temperatures in the upper 80s for afternoon highs and mid to upper 70s for nighttime lows.

Drier weather will break the wet streak by Monday of next week. Lower humidity will also arrive. A breeze out of the northeast early next week may bring a few passing showers, but it will be much nicer forecast overall.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe and Tropical Storm Rina in the Atlantic will be interacting with each other and the more dominant storm will survive.

Both systems will stay over open waters and are not a threat to Florida.

