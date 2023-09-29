Man who fled troopers arrested after being pulled from canal
A man wanted by law enforcement attempted to evade authorities Friday afternoon by jumping into a canal at a West Palm Beach park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
There was a heavy law enforcement presence at Howard Park at about 3:30 p.m.
FHP spokeswoman Indiana Miranda said the man fled from troopers and later jumped into a waterway at the park.
West Palm Beach police also responded to the scene.
Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the man went into a storm drain where authorities used oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray, helping them to make the arrest.
The person, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody at about 4 p.m. and faces multiple charges, Miranda said.
No other details were immediately available.
Scripps Only Content 2023