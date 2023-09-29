Man who fled troopers arrested after being pulled from canal

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
A man wanted by law enforcement attempted to evade authorities Friday afternoon by jumping into a canal at a West Palm Beach park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence at Howard Park at about 3:30 p.m.

FHP spokeswoman Indiana Miranda said the man fled from troopers and later jumped into a waterway at the park.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and West Palm Beach police arrest a man who was pulled from a...
Florida Highway Patrol troopers and West Palm Beach police arrest a man who was pulled from a waterway at Howard Park in West Palm Beach on Sept. 29, 2023.

West Palm Beach police also responded to the scene.

Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the man went into a storm drain where authorities used oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray, helping them to make the arrest.

The person, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody at about 4 p.m. and faces multiple charges, Miranda said.

No other details were immediately available.

