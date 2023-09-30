8-foot alligator caught in Port St. Lucie neighborhood
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Two Port St. Lucie police officers and a sergeant secured an 8-foot alligator Saturday after a bicyclist called 911.
Sgt. Shane Freeman and Officers Steven Chip and Ryan Arbig found the gator near a sidewalk at Southwest Cadima Street and Southwest Galiano Road, near Interstate 95. A Fish & Wildlife Conservation-contracted trapper arrived to safely relocate it to a habitat away from residents.
