Deputies: Palm Beach Co. man kills ex-wife's dog, lets her know by phone

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Palm Beach County man is in custody and facing multiple charges after investigators said he killed his ex-wife's dog and then let her know about it with a phone call.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded Sept. 22 to the 13500 block of 41st Lane North, which is near Loxahatchee Groves, regarding the killing of a dog.

The sheriff's office said they determined that Delmin Echeverria, 43, drove to his ex-wife's house, pulled up to the fence connected to the residence and stabbed her dog in the neck.

No one was home at the time of the incident.

Echeverria then called his ex-wife and advised her that he killed her dog, according to the sheriff's office. The man's ex-wife then drove home and found the dead dog on the side of the residence.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control responded to the home and recovered the dog for a necropsy, which determined that the dog's jugular was severed and the dog bled out.

Echeverria was located and arrested Sept. 23. He faces charges of burglary to a dwelling while armed, aggravated animal cruelty and criminal mischief.

He is being held at the main Palm Beach County jail.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Here are the new laws beginning Oct. 1 in Florida
The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $5.75 million jackpot by playing a special set...
Man quits job after winning $5.75M in lottery, wants wife to do the same
Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
8-foot albino boa constrictor startles car technicians working on engine
A tortoise who went missing in Dallas has since been found and is back home and safe.
200-pound tortoise back at home after found wandering streets
Roger Antonucci turned 102 years old.
Man celebrating 102nd birthday says having a sense of humor keeps him young

Latest News

Commissioners feel state not listening to stormwater treatment concerns
DeSantis may have won 2nd GOP debate but will it matter?
Progressive 'rebalancing' policies in Florida
Palm Beach County deputies mentor Lake Worth High School football players