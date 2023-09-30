Florida's minimum wage rises $1 to $12 per hour

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. ...
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. Refinancing can pay off your existing student loans, replacing them with a new loan with new terms and a single payment. Some private refinance lenders allow you to consolidate your loans with your spouse’s or co-sign a loan for him or her. This may benefit you if you wouldn’t qualify for refinancing on your own. But combining or co-signing loans puts you on the hook for the entire debt. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Starting Saturday, Florida workers earning the minimum wage received a raise of $1 per hour to $12.

On Nov. 3 2020, voters approved a constitutional amendment, which raised the minimum to $10 per hour, effective Sept. 30, 2021, then an additional $1 per hour each year for five years, until September 30, 2026, when it would become $15 per hour. After that, minimum wage increases would be tied to annual inflation adjustment.

Therequired cash wage for tipped employees increasesd to $8.98.

For 40-hour employees, the increase amounts to $40 per week and $2,018 yearly.

The total minimum salary is $24,960.

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour hasn't changed since 2009 when it was $6.55. Twenty states still using this rateare Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas Utah, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

States more than Florida are Arizona ($13.85), California ($15.50), Colorado ($13.65), Connecticut ($15), Illinois ($13), Maine ($13.80), Maryland ($13.25), Massachusetts ($15), New Jersey ($14.13), New York ($14.20), Oregon ($14.20), Rhode Island ($13), Vermont ($13.18), Washington ($15.74). Also the District of Columbia is the highest in the nation at $17.

The living wage in Florida for a single childless person is $17.72 per hour, approximately $36,857.60 per year, according to MIT's living wage calculator. A child increases the cost of living to a staggering $74,838, which is $13,000 more than Florida's median household income in 2021.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Here are the new laws beginning Oct. 1 in Florida
The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $5.75 million jackpot by playing a special set...
Man quits job after winning $5.75M in lottery, wants wife to do the same
Roger Antonucci turned 102 years old.
Man celebrating 102nd birthday says having a sense of humor keeps him young
A tortoise who went missing in Dallas has since been found and is back home and safe.
200-pound tortoise back at home after found wandering streets
Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in...
Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world

Latest News

Biden, amid low poll numbers, blames House GOP for looming shutdown
Miami Marlins' Garrett Hampson (1) and Nick Fortes, center, score on a double by Josh Bell off...
Bell's 2-run double lifts Marlins to close in on playoff spot
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Presidential Golfview Condos
Two tropical storms in the Atlantic will stay away from the United States