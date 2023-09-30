Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Presidential Golfview Condos

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
West Palm Beach police on Saturday morning arrested a suspect in the shooting death at Presidential Golfview Condos on Wednesday night.

At about 4 a.m. Saturday, detectives arrested a suspect in the shooting at 1720 N. Congress Avenue, which is east of Interstate 95 and near Tanger Outlets.

Spokesman Mike Jachles said the suspect is in custody in Broward County.

Jachles plans to release more information later Saturday.

At the time Wednesday, Jachles said there was no danger to the public.

