Two tropical storms in the Atlantic will stay away from the United States

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tropical Storm Philippe has winds of 50 m.p.h and is moving south-southwest at 5 m.p.h.

It will start to curve away from the Northern Leeward Islands early next week and strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center suggesting it will remain a hurricane as it pushes into the Central Atlantic.

Computer models keep Tropical Storm Philippe away from land.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Tropical Storm Rina has winds of 50 m.p.h and is moving west-northwest at 10 m.p.h.

On this track, it's expected to stay away from land and eventually weaken to a post-tropical or remnant low by early next week.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Here are the new laws beginning Oct. 1 in Florida
The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $5.75 million jackpot by playing a special set...
Man quits job after winning $5.75M in lottery, wants wife to do the same
Roger Antonucci turned 102 years old.
Man celebrating 102nd birthday says having a sense of humor keeps him young
A tortoise who went missing in Dallas has since been found and is back home and safe.
200-pound tortoise back at home after found wandering streets
Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
8-foot albino boa constrictor startles car technicians working on engine

Latest News

Residents seek help from flooding they blame on developer
Week 6 recap: Jensen Beach shuts out Port St. Lucie
Florida teachers struggle to find affordable housing
FSU coach makes helicopter landing at Palm Beach County high schools