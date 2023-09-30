Two tropical storms in the Atlantic will stay away from the United States

Tropical Storm Philippe has winds of 50 m.p.h and is moving south-southwest at 5 m.p.h.

It will start to curve away from the Northern Leeward Islands early next week and strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center suggesting it will remain a hurricane as it pushes into the Central Atlantic.

Computer models keep Tropical Storm Philippe away from land.

Tropical Storm Rina has winds of 50 m.p.h and is moving west-northwest at 10 m.p.h.

On this track, it's expected to stay away from land and eventually weaken to a post-tropical or remnant low by early next week.

