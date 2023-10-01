Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’

Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Charlotte Sena.

Police say Charlotte was abducted near Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort, New York on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. Authorities believe she is in “imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.”

Charlotte is described as being white with long, blonde hair. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the New York State Police at 518-457-6811.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are the new laws beginning Oct. 1 in Florida
Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in...
Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world
The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $5.75 million jackpot by playing a special set...
Man quits job after winning $5.75M in lottery, wants wife to do the same
Roger Antonucci turned 102 years old.
Man celebrating 102nd birthday says having a sense of humor keeps him young
Jelly Roll accepts the award for male video of the year for "Son of a Sinner" at the CMT Music...
Jelly Roll dominates People’s Choice Country Awards; wins male artist of the year

Latest News

Workers work on a wooden cake display on the North Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Sept. 30,...
Jimmy Carter turns 99 at home with Rosalynn and other family as tributes come from around the world
FILE - From left, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Scott Perry,...
Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week. ‘Bring it on,’ McCarthy says
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of...
Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week
File - Graduating Harvard University students celebrate their degrees during commencement...
Federal student loan payments are starting again. Here’s what you need to know