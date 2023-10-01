California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s body returns to San Francisco on military flight

An armed forces color guard carries a casket containing the body of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein,...
An armed forces color guard carries a casket containing the body of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., at San Francisco International Airport, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in San Francisco.(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein returned Saturday to her hometown for the final time when a military jet carrying the late Democratic senator’s body landed at San Francisco International Airport.

The long-serving senator and political trailblazer died Thursday at her home in Washington, D.C., after a series of illnesses. At 90, she was the oldest member of Congress after first being elected to the Senate in 1992.

The arrival of her body was not open to the public. No details have been shared about services.

The former San Francisco mayor was a passionate advocate for priorities important to her state, including environmental protection, reproductive rights and gun control. But she also was known as a pragmatic, centrist lawmaker who reached out to Republicans and sought middle ground.

Her death was followed by a stream of tributes from around the nation, including from President Joe Biden, who served with Feinstein for years in the Senate and called her “a pioneering American” and a “cherished friend.”

California’s junior senator, Democrat Alex Padilla, called her “a towering figure — not just in modern California history, but in the history of our state and our nation.”

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters said Feinstein “spent her entire career breaking glass ceilings and opening doors into areas that had been perpetually dominated by men.”

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to soon appoint a replacement for the vacant Senate seat.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are the new laws beginning Oct. 1 in Florida
The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $5.75 million jackpot by playing a special set...
Man quits job after winning $5.75M in lottery, wants wife to do the same
Roger Antonucci turned 102 years old.
Man celebrating 102nd birthday says having a sense of humor keeps him young
Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in...
Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world
A tortoise who went missing in Dallas has since been found and is back home and safe.
200-pound tortoise back at home after found wandering streets

Latest News

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion after long drought of winners
This image from U.S. Senate video shows the vote total, 88-9, on a temporary funding bill in...
Threat of government shutdown ends as Congress passes a temporary funding plan and sends it to Biden
The GOP-controlled House Administration Committee, which oversees issues pertaining to the...
Rep. Jamaal Bowman triggered a fire alarm in a House office building amid voting on a funding bill
Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr., right, returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run...
Marlins clinch playoff spot with 7-3 win over Pirates