Deadly crash closes down entrance to PBI airport for hours Sunday morning

The entrance to Palm Beach International Airport at Belvedere Road was shut down for hours Sunday morning as a traffic investigation unfolded after a fatal crash around 4 a.m.

Those headed to the airport were told to expect traffic delays as the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office conducted their investigation, according to Joe Harrington, PBI director of marketing and communications.

The entrance re-opened around 6:30 a.m., according to Harrington.

The incident involved a fatality, spokeswoman Teri Barbera told WPTV in an inquiry.

The crash at the intersection of North Congress Avenue and Belvedere Road. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue told WPTV said they discovered a vehicle crashed into a tree, sustaining significant damage. Firefighters said one adult was getting CPR, and died.

The scene has since been cleared, and PBSO is investigating the crash.

