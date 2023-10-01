Deadly crash closes down entrance to PBIA for hours

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The entrance to Palm Beach International Airport at Belvedere Road was shut down for hours Sunday morning as a traffic investigation unfolded after a one-car fatal crash at about 4 a.m.

Those headed to the airport were told to expect traffic delays as the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, according to airport spokesman Joe Harrington.

The entrance re-opened at about 6:30 a.m., according to Harrington.

At 3:56 a.m. rescue personnel responded to the crash at the intersection of North Congress Avenue and Belvedere Road. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue told WPTV said they discovered a vehicle crashed into a tree, sustaining significant damage. The driver was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the 2023 Hyundai Genesis was traveling southbound on Congress Avenue and upon reaching Belvedere Road continued at a high rate of speed through the intersection and red traffic signals, according to a PBSO crash report. As the driver crossed the intersection, he continued at a high rate of speed onto the northern airport entrance, which curved to the right.

He failed to negotiate the curve, and went into the median and into a large tree.

Alcohol and narcotic impairment may have played a factor in the actions/inactions, PBSO said.

