Deadly crash closes down entrance to PBIA for hours

The entrance to Palm Beach International Airport at Belvedere Road was shut down for hours Sunday morning as a traffic investigation unfolded after a one-car fatal crash at about 4 a.m.

Those headed to the airport were told to expect traffic delays as the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, according to airport spokesman Joe Harrington.

The entrance re-opened at about 6:30 a.m., according to Harrington.

At 3:56 a.m. rescue personnel responded to the crash at the intersection of North Congress Avenue and Belvedere Road. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue told WPTV said they discovered a vehicle crashed into a tree, sustaining significant damage. The driver was declared dead at the scene.

https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d28517.31954134859!2d-80.10751426752559!3d26.69119636957467!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x88d8d631fdfed2db%3A0xa87110fc0b5784ef!2sCongress%20Ave%20%26%20Perimeter%20Rd%2C%20Florida%2033409!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1696167402020!5m2!1sen!2sus&lt;/a&gt; width="600" height="450" style="border:0;" allowfullscreen="" loading="lazy" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade"&gt;

The driver of the 2023 Hyundai Genesis was traveling southbound on Congress Avenue and upon reaching Belvedere Road continued at a high rate of speed through the intersection and red traffic signals, according to a PBSO crash report. As the driver crossed the intersection, he continued at a high rate of speed onto the northern airport entrance, which curved to the right.

He failed to negotiate the curve, and went into the median and into a large tree.

Alcohol and narcotic impairment may have played a factor in the actions/inactions, PBSO said.

Scripps Only Content 2023