Man dead after standup electric scooter collides with car in Greenacres

A 49-year-old West Palm Beach man riding a standup scooter died in a crash with a car in Greenacres, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Deputies responded to the crash around 2 p.m. Saturday near Purdy Lane and Foxtail Drive, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office crash report.

https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d57057.68384808197!2d-80.18448403110754!3d26.64511267153904!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x88d92880875f7393%3A0x6afc317d9759e120!2sFoxtail%20Dr%20%26%20Purdy%20Ln%2C%20Greenacres%2C%20FL%2033415!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1696167462417!5m2!1sen!2sus width="600" height="450" style="border:0;" allowfullscreen="" loading="lazy" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade">

The victim has been identified as Didier Max Cameau.

According to the crash report, Cameau was operating an electric standup-style scooter eastbound on Purdy Lane approaching Foxtail Drive. A 2022 Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on Purdy Lane and also approaching the intersection when the Charger driver made a left turn.

At that point Cameau and the Charger collided.

Cameau was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach where he later died.

Scripps Only Content 2023