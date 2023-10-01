Miami moves up, FSU stays put, Florida falls out of AP top 25

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Miami moved up one spot, Florida State stayed put and Florida fell out of the latest Associated Press top 25 poll released Sunday.

The Hurricanes (4-0) are now ranked No. 17 after having the weekend off ahead of their Atlantic Coast Conference opener against Georgia Tech.

But the Gators (3-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) dropped out of the rankings after losing at Kentucky 33-14 – their third straight loss to the Wildcats.

Florida cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. pressures Kentucky running back Ray Davis during the...
Florida cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. pressures Kentucky running back Ray Davis during the second half Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Lexington, Ky.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles remained ranked fifth in the AP poll, but they dropped one spot in the coaches poll despite not playing. They're now ranked No. 5 in both polls.

The top seven teams in the AP poll remained unchanged. No. 8 Oregon and No. 9 Southern California swapped spots after the Ducks pounded Stanford 42-6 and the Trojans struggled in a 48-41 win at Colorado.

Notre Dame moved back into the top 10 after beating previously undefeated Duke 21-14.

Florida State returns to action next Saturday at home against Virginia Tech.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis throws a pass during the first half against Clemson,...
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis throws a pass during the first half against Clemson, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C.

Miami and Florida State will meet Nov. 11 in Tallahassee.

Florida is back at home next Saturday against Vanderbilt.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Here are the new laws beginning Oct. 1 in Florida
Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in...
Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world
The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $5.75 million jackpot by playing a special set...
Man quits job after winning $5.75M in lottery, wants wife to do the same
Roger Antonucci turned 102 years old.
Man celebrating 102nd birthday says having a sense of humor keeps him young
Jelly Roll accepts the award for male video of the year for "Son of a Sinner" at the CMT Music...
Jelly Roll dominates People’s Choice Country Awards; wins male artist of the year

Latest News

Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) celebrates his touchdown in the endzone during the first...
Ray Davis’ rushing helps Kentucky dominate No. 22 Florida 33-14
FSU coach makes helicopter landing at Palm Beach County high schools
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first...
Joe Exotic blasts Jordan Travis amid ‘Tiger King’ T-shirt sales
Gators, Hurricanes move up in rankings; Seminoles slip again despite win