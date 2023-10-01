Tropical disturbances stay away from the United States

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
As of 5 a.m., Tropical Storm Philippe has winds of 50 m.p.h. moving west at 7 m.p.h.

On the latest track, the center of Tropical Storm Philippe will curve away from the Northern Leeward Islands, but still could bring impacts to these islands Monday and Bermuda late this week as it strengthens into a Category 1 hurricane.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

As of 5 a.m., Tropical Storm Rina has winds of 40 m.p.h. moving northwest at 14 m.p.h.

It will stay away from land and weaken to a remnant low by Monday.

