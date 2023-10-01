Tropical disturbances stay away from the United States

As of 5 a.m., Tropical Storm Philippe has winds of 50 m.p.h. moving west at 7 m.p.h.

On the latest track, the center of Tropical Storm Philippe will curve away from the Northern Leeward Islands, but still could bring impacts to these islands Monday and Bermuda late this week as it strengthens into a Category 1 hurricane.

As of 5 a.m., Tropical Storm Rina has winds of 40 m.p.h. moving northwest at 14 m.p.h.

It will stay away from land and weaken to a remnant low by Monday.

