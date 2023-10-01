Tugboat crashes into St. Lucie River Railroad bridge, shutting marine traffic

Marine traffic through the St. Lucie River Railway Bridge became impassable Saturday when a tugboat pulling a barge on the St. Lucie River struck the northwest fender of the bridge.

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified and the bridge will remain closed overnight, according to a post from Brightline by Martin County Board of Commissioners on Facebook.

With the bridge in the down position, Brightline and freight trains are able to pass through.

Inspectors will provide an update Sunday morning.

Updates will also be provided via the bridge app and website and Brightline's text alert system. To download the bridge app, search for "Bridge Schedule" in the Apple and Android app stores or visit bridgeschedule.com/. Sign up for Brightline's text alert system by texting: "STL" to 888-384-0037.

