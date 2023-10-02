Floodwater forces closure of some St. Lucie County golf courses

Monday's sunshine, while welcome, won't completely dry things out immediately, and the wet ground prevented some outdoor activities.

The Fairwinds Golf Course north of Fort Pierce has seen its fair share of foul weather.

Eight inches of rain has fallen in the past few days.

Course manager Mark Cammarene joked that he was going to go to the marina and grab a no-wake sign.

As he steered a golf cart through flooded cart paths, the weekend deluge forced him to close the course on Monday.

"We've got many areas that you can't get from point A to point B in a golf cart," he said.

A golf cart navigates the floodwater at the Fairwinds Golf Course, Oct. 2, 2023, north of Fort Pierce, Fla.

Because the course was built on a former landfill, all the water must stay on the property, so the challenge is to move it about.

"To have this much, this volume of water, is something we don't get very often," Cammarene said.

After learning Fairwinds was closed, Miqueas Lopez headed to the Saints Golf Course in Port St. Lucie.

At the Saints, work continues to improve the course drainage. That work should be done by the end of the year.

For some people, it wasn't about getting out to a golf course Monday. It was just about getting outside.

Art Emel was reluctantly out with his dogs Titus and Dixie.

"I wasn't going to walk them this morning because the sidewalks are so sloppy, but he wouldn't let me leave, so I had to get it done," Emel said.

But Bill Patry was glad to get his dog Harley back out in the sun.

"This rain is unusual," Patry said.

Back at Fairwinds, the hope was to reopen Tuesday and get back to its usual schedule later in the week.

Scripps Only Content 2023