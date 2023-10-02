Husband arrested after wife found strangled, stabbed to death in apartment

Police in West Palm Beach said a husband is in custody after his wife was found dead last week inside a condominium.

Officers responded to the Presidential Golfview Condominiums, located off North Congress Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim's daughter went to her mother's apartment to check on her after she hadn't been able to contact her for several days, police said.

The daughter called police and brought a locksmith who was able to get inside the apartment through a rear door. Police later found the 49-year-old woman's body in the kitchen of the studio apartment.

Police in West Palm Beach investigated the killing of a 49-year-old woman at the Presidential Golfview Condominiums on Sept. 27, 2023.

The Palm Beach County medical examiner said the victim was strangled and stabbed.

Investigators said the woman's husband, Keith Antonio Davis, 61, of West Palm Beach, was nowhere to be found and could not be reached by phone.

Police said their investigation led to Davis as the suspect, and detectives discovered he was in the Broward County jail on unrelated charges.

At about 8 p.m. Friday, detectives met with Davis at the jail after his release. Police said he agreed to be interviewed and admitted to killing his wife, prompting his arrest early Saturday morning.

Davis remains jailed in Broward County, awaiting return to Palm Beach County to face first-degree murder charges.

The woman's identity was being withheld by police, citing Marsy's Law.

