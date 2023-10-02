Police Athletic League to receive assistance following sudden shutdown

An afterschool child care program in Palm Beach County that abruptly closed its doors last week is receiving some much-needed assistance.

The Police Athletic League (PAL) of West Palm Beach said in a Monday statement that they have partnered with the Salvation Army Community Center and the Youth Empowerment Center in Pleasant City to provide immediate assistance.

Alexis Lockhart, the executive director of PAL, said the program is still closed be will reopen in the future.

Parents were surprised last week when the program suddenly locked its doors, leaving families searching for afterschool care.

One parent said the nonprofit organization provided no water or food for kids in months.

The West Palm Beach Police Department supports the program with funding and staffing.

According to the PAL of West Palm Beach's latest tax filing, it made more than $100,000 in 2021. Documents said the nonprofit serves around 100 kids. Staff said they now serve about 30 kids.

Read the full statement from PAL that was released Monday:

"It is always our priority to provide quality aftercare for our PAL children, which is why we have arranged cover to ensure our parents are provided with quality options as we transition.



We are grateful to have partnered with The Salvation Army Community Center and the Youth Empowerment Center in Pleasant City to provide immediate assistance as needed. This is a testament to community organizations working together for the betterment of our youth in this community.



Throughout this process of restoring our commitment to serving the youth of our community through effective programs, we will remain in constant communication with our parents and stakeholders."

