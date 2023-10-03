12-year-old boy dies after hitting head at skate park, police say

A 12-year-old boy died after hitting his head at a skate park, police said.
A 12-year-old boy died after hitting his head at a skate park, police said.(mikhailsabela via Canva | File)
By Maiya Fleck and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Police in North Dakota say a young boy has died after an accident at a skate park.

According to the Mandan Police Department, a 12-year-old boy was injured in an accident involving a bicycle at the Manda Skate Park next to the Mandan High School.

Police said they responded to a medical call at the park Monday night. Responding officers reported finding a child suffering serious head injuries.

The boy was transported to an area hospital but was pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, authorities said the boy’s injuries were consistent with a bicycle accident.

Mandan police did not immediately identify the child.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are the new laws beginning Oct. 1 in Florida
Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in...
Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world
New communications chief at New College of Florida is out after just 2 months
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, becomes the oldest person in the world to skydive with tandem jumper...
Woman, 104, skydives from plane, aiming for record as the world’s oldest skydiver
Giles, a black cat named after a character on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” was trapped in a...
Cat folded into sofa bed wins award for most unusual pet insurance story

Latest News

Brightline to double Orlando train service to 30 each day
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game...
Aaron Rodgers says he also has an ankle injury, still won’t rule out return this season
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown — a first...
Kevin McCarthy makes first remarks since vote out as speaker: "I will not run again."