Bill would designate A1A as 'Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway'

Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
An iconic road in Florida may be getting a new name to honor the late Jimmy Buffett.

Florida state Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, filed House Bill 91 on Friday to bestow an honorary designation of State Road A1A after the singer.

The coastal highway runs from Key West to the Georgia border.

If passed, parts of the highway would be renamed the "Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway" in specific counties, including Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River.

The beloved "Margaritaville" singer died last month from a rare type of skin cancer at the age of 76.

The 2024 Florida legislative session begins in January.

If the bill passes, the designation would take place by Aug. 30, 2024.

Read the full bill below:

