FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 3, 2023

It will be a windy but mainly dry Tuesday with the breeze out of the northeast up to 25 mph.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - It will be a windy but mainly dry Tuesday with the breeze out of the northeast up to 25 mph.

Expect more sunshine this afternoon with stray showers.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday, so saltwater flooding is possible during high tide.

Afternoon high temperatures in mid 80s. Afternoon pop-up storms possible later this week.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe is impacting the Leeward and northern Windward Islands, which will likely result in localized flooding because heavy rainfall is the main impact. Up to eight inches of rain are possible for the Leeward Islands.

There are no other areas of concern for development.

