Multiple dogs removed from St. Lucie County home in suspected hoarding case
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Close to 50 dogs were removed from a St. Lucie County home Tuesday in a suspected hoarding/illegal breeding case.
The investigation is taking place at a home on Amy Lane located north of Fort Pierce.
WPTV reporter Jon Shainman is at the scene and said two people have been arrested.
Animal control officers responded to the home to remove the dogs. It's unclear what type of breeds were inside the house.
Video from the scene showed a woman being handcuffed by sheriff's deputies.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
