Stuart residents frustrated about flooding, mayor addresses issue

Longtime Stuart resident Dave Burdette is a Floridian and he’s used to rain.

"It’s the first time I’ve seen it like this," Burdette said.

He and other neighbors agree there’s something different about the downpours lately, causing intense flooding in places like Baker Road and Dixie highway.

"When it’s raining, it’s just a torrent down here, washing away the road,” Burdette said.

Other parts of Stuart saw the same.

Billy Damron lives near Kanner Highway and Salerno Road.

Dave Burdette explains how torrential rains has caused severe flooding in the area.

“It does like this every time the bad weather comes in and it’s just no hope," Damron said. " They've done the drains several times and it ain’t good enough, they just need to figure out a better game plan."

Stuart Mayor Troy McDonald said the city has one and has always taken storm water seriously.

Stuart Mayor Troy McDonald explains how the city has taken steps to address flooding and the impacts of new developments.

"The city of Stuart goes to great lengths to ensure storm water is held on site,” McDonald said, "but I will say, when you have excessive amounts of rain, there’s only so much you can do."

In Stuart, radar indicates between eight and 12 and a half inches of rain fell over the past seven days.

Billy Damron helped pull out drivers who became stuck in the floodwaters that has impacted Stuart.

Martin County staff confirmed for WPTV that measures were taken at Kanner Highway and Salerno Road as part of development in that area. They added, debris blockage caused some drainage issues. Once the debris was cleared, so was the roadway.

“Last night, we was out, pulled a few more vehicles out and down there and it was real bad," Damron said. "People think, 'oh, you know, I got a submarine, let me go through it,' but it’s just getting bad."

Meanwhile, Burdette is left wondering if his Stuart neighborhood can handle more periods of excessive rainfall.

"If it's days and days and days, I’m thinking Noah better get out here and build something,” Burdette said, "because we’re going to need a bigger boat."

