Susan G. Komen Foundation grants $9 million to breast cancer patients

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Susan G. Komen Foundation announced yesterday that during their last fiscal year, they distributed more than $9 million in grants to more than 16,000 people fighting breast cancer.

Out of that group, 35% asked for help with rent or housing, 29% needed assistance with transportation and 25% needed help with utilities or bills.

Komen said unseen financial barriers undermine care for breast cancer patients. Research showed 1 in 5 women will lose their job and 19% are still in debt after 10 years.

To keep programs like the grants fueled, Komen is asking people to sign up and start fundraising for the More Than Pink Walk. The walk will be held on Jan. 27 along the West Palm Beach waterfront.

WPTV is a proud sponsor.

You can sign up by going to Komen.org.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Here are the new laws beginning Oct. 1 in Florida
Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in...
Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world
Giles, a black cat named after a character on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” was trapped in a...
Cat folded into sofa bed wins award for most unusual pet insurance story
New communications chief at New College of Florida is out after just 2 months
Jimmy Butler’s new look surprises Miami Heat teammates

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Opening statements begin in Jupiter child abuse trial
Developer wants to build apartments near crayon inventor’s estate
Million-dollar project to help with flooding in Lake Worth Beach
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted murder in West Palm Beach