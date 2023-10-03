Susan G. Komen Foundation grants $9 million to breast cancer patients

The Susan G. Komen Foundation announced yesterday that during their last fiscal year, they distributed more than $9 million in grants to more than 16,000 people fighting breast cancer.

Out of that group, 35% asked for help with rent or housing, 29% needed assistance with transportation and 25% needed help with utilities or bills.

Komen said unseen financial barriers undermine care for breast cancer patients. Research showed 1 in 5 women will lose their job and 19% are still in debt after 10 years.

To keep programs like the grants fueled, Komen is asking people to sign up and start fundraising for the More Than Pink Walk. The walk will be held on Jan. 27 along the West Palm Beach waterfront.

WPTV is a proud sponsor.

You can sign up by going to Komen.org.

