WATCH LIVE: Opening statements begin in Jupiter child abuse trial

Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of a Jupiter man who's accused of locking his adopted son in a box-like structure for hours at a time.

Tim Ferriter, 48, is charged with aggravated child abuse, false imprisonment and an added count of child neglect.

Before opening statements began, Assistant State Attorney Brianna Coakley objected to a video that the defense intended to show jurors. Judge Howard Coates heard arguments from both sides and then called a brief recess so that he could review the video.

"This video is only five minutes I would say the second half of it includes Ring videos that were disclosed by the state in discovery," defense attorney Prya Murad told Coates. "So, the beginning of the video includes some family photos and videos."

Murad argued that the video is intended to show the other side of how the teenage boy was raised.

"So the fact that the state is able to play videos of him in and room and doing things that they deem abusive, the only way for us to counter that is to offer context as to what the rest of his life was like," Murad said.

Coates ultimately ruled that the video could not be shown.

Ferriter and his wife, Tracy Ferriter, who live in the upscale Jupiter neighborhood of Egret Landing, were arrested in February 2022.

Jupiter police said the couple kept their teenage adopted son in an 8x8 box in their garage.

This is the garage where Tim and Tracy Ferriter are alleged to have kept their teenage adopted son locked in a box for hours at a time inside the Egret Landing community in Jupiter.

Police said the box had a mattress, camera and bucket that was used as a restroom, and the boy was only allowed out to go to school. The couple was eventually arrested when the boy — then 14 — ran away.

Tim and Tracy Ferriter are being tried separately. Tracy Ferriter's trial has not yet been set.

After two days of jury selection, six jurors were seated Monday afternoon and will return for the week to listen as the state makes its case against Tim Ferriter.

In a pretrial hearing last week, Tim Ferriter rejected a plea offer by the state that would have resulted in 24 months in prison and five years of probation. He now faces 40 years and possibly more.

