You can get a free taco a day for 30 days at Taco Bell – here’s how

For just two days – Oct. 3 and 4 – customers can buy the pass for $10 that will give them one...
For just two days – Oct. 3 and 4 – customers can buy the pass for $10 that will give them one free taco every day for 30 days.(Taco Bell)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In celebration of National Taco Day on Wednesday, Taco Bell has announced it is bringing back the Taco Lover’s Pass subscription program for a limited time.

For just two days – Oct. 3 and 4 – customers can buy the pass for $10 which will give them one free taco every day for 30 days.

The only catch is that customers must enroll in Taco Bell’s digital rewards program.

Seven different tacos are part of the Taco Lover’s Pass. To get the pass, click here.

Yum Brands, which owns Taco Bell, says app users who enroll in the loyalty program spend 35% more after joining.

As of August, digital orders total $7 billion, or nearly half of Taco Bell’s global sales.

Several other chains are getting in on the action with deals for their customers for National Taco Day, including Moe’s Southwest Grill, Chevy’s Fresh Mex, El Torito and others.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are the new laws beginning Oct. 1 in Florida
Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in...
Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world
New communications chief at New College of Florida is out after just 2 months
Giles, a black cat named after a character on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” was trapped in a...
Cat folded into sofa bed wins award for most unusual pet insurance story
Jimmy Butler’s new look surprises Miami Heat teammates

Latest News

According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre’s railway...
A bus crash in a Venice suburb kills at least 21 people
FILE - A vial containing 2mg of fentanyl, which will kill a human if ingested into the body, is...
US announces sweeping action against Chinese fentanyl supply chain producers
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, swears in Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., left, to the Senate...
Laphonza Butler sworn in to replace late California Sen. Feinstein, third Black female senator in US history
FILE - Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speaks from the House floor during a special...
‘Tennessee Three’ Democrat sues over expulsion and House rules that temporarily silenced him