2 deaths reported in fiery multi-vehicle crash on smoky Arkansas highway

From Region 8 News at Six
By Gray News staff and KAIT staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (Gray News/KAIT) - At least two people were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on an Arkansas highway that officials say was caused by low visibility due to smoke from a nearby field fire.

KAIT reports Cindy Murphy, communications director for Arkansas State Police, said as many as 15 vehicles were involved, including four commercial and 11 passenger cars.

Murphy said two deaths had been reported but there was no word on if anyone else was injured.

The pileup led to the closure of U.S. Highway 67 near Cash. Southbound lanes have since reopened, but northbound lanes were still closed as of Tuesday evening.

ASP confirmed a field fire with thick smoke caused low visibility along the highway, leading to the initial crash.

About three helicopters responded to the scene.

