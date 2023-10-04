4 arrested in PBSO's latest racing crackdown Operation Hot Wheels

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's latest effort to track and locate car clubs engaging in intersection takeovers and aggressive drivers resulted in four more arrests, the agency announced Wednesday.

On Sept. 30, the PBSO Traffic Division hosted an Operation Hot Wheelsevent. Deputies said Ricky Walden and Zavonte Hammond were found drifting and doing burnouts in the 1700 block of Meathe Drive. Both Walden and Hammond were arrested and taken to Palm Beach County Jail.

On Sept. 27, the traffic division hosted another operation. Deputies said two men, later identified as Sebastien Beadoin and Jordan Sparler, were doing burnouts at the Lake Worth Plaza. PBSO arrested them on Oct. 3 and took them to Palm Beach County Jail.

This ongoing operation has yielded numerous arrests and citations over the past six months.

In July, three people were arrested and 71 were cited after a group of car club members took over a plaza at Forest Hill Boulevard and Military Trail, an intersection at Community Boulevard and Military Trail, an intersection at Silver Beach Road and U.S. 1, as well as a roadblock on Interstate 95 at 45th Street.

In May, five people were arrested and 80 were cited with seven vehicles towed and 28 traffic stops after multiple intersection takeovers by street car clubs in West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and Palm Beach County. PBSO teamed up with West Palm Beach police and Florida Highway Patrol. Locations included a plaza on Cleary Road, the intersection of Woolbright Road and Lawrence Road, and Forest Hill Boulevard and Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach.

In April, seven people were arrested, including four minors during an intersection takeover of street car clubs at the Jupiter Farms and Indiantown Road intersection. In all there were 45 citations, including 18 spectators cited and seven vehicles towed.

Florida enacted a law back in 2022 that prohibits street racing activities, including drag racing, street takeovers, stunt driving, drifting, wheelies, burnouts and donuts.

Walden, Hammond, Beadoin and Sparler face various charges, including damage to property, criminal mischief, driving with a suspended license and racing a motor vehicle.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Dorothy Hoffner, 104, becomes the oldest person in the world to skydive with tandem jumper...
Woman, 104, skydives from plane, aiming for record as the world’s oldest skydiver
Floridians encouraged to stay indoors as Canadian wildfire smoke creates haze
New communications chief at New College of Florida is out after just 2 months
Here are the new laws beginning Oct. 1 in Florida
Nearly 50 dogs removed from ‘deplorable’ conditions at St. Lucie County home

Latest News

Palm Beach County School Board doesn't want students to get expelled over tasers
The Paul G. Rogers Federal Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (AP...
Attorney who fought against sex abuse convicted of child porn charges
Florida man accused of forging signature on dead father's ballot
Twins Keith and Kyle Rossin of West Palm Beach are involved with restoring patches illegally...
Twins lead way in critical mangrove planting in Palm Beach County