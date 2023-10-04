$80 million proposal to revamp PGA Marina

An $80 million plan to revamp a 50-year-old marina is being considered in Palm Beach Gardens.

The PGA Marina, located at PGA Boulevard and the Intracoastal Waterway, is located in a corridor home to considerable development. However, some say that comes with increased congestion.

"It's hard, there's a lot of traffic," Derek Dunn, who works in the area, said.

"The [PGA Boulevard] bridge is a nightmare," Mike Mehdipour, who lives and works in the area, said.

There's now a possible plan to change the decades-old PGA Marina.

"I think it is a bit of an eyesore," Mehdipour said.

"It's probably going to increase the population a little," Dunn said.

Austin Schell outlines the need to upgrade the PGA Marina.

Austin Schell, the chief executive of Port 32 Marinas, met WPTV at the site Wednesday to discuss the project.

"This was built in the early 1970s," Schell explained. "It's like any infrastructure that is 50 years old. It no longer meets the requirements of the modern boater. Frankly, the concrete is falling apart. The steel won't last forever."

The city of Palm Beach Gardens confirmed that the next steps include a city council meeting on Thursday night with a public hearing and vote.

"I think it's important to remember that we're adding a net new of 57 slips, similar to a gym membership, not everyone shows up at the same time," Schell explained.

He went on to say that he wants a new look with noise and safety improvements.

"The entrance to the River House Cafe currently runs through our forklift travel area," he said.

Joey Eichner discusses an ongoing project in Palm Beach Gardens along the Intracoastal Waterway.

The entire stretch of the PGA corridor is seeing recent development, including residential. There is a new project planned for completion in 2025 that includes Ritz Carlton residences.

"You'll have three, seven-story buildings," Joey Eichner, executive vice president of the Catalfumo Management and Development Group, said. "This is one of the largest residential developments going on the waterfront with a large marina."

Thomas Deskin, who lives near the construction, said his family has been here for 50 years.

"We are one of the closest houses to the water on the whole waterway," he said.

The face of Florida, he said, is changing and with that comes concerns of adding to the already busy bridges and roadways.

"We are always worried about that," Deskin said. "But we also try not to worry about things we can't control."

Scripps Only Content 2023