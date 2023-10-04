Baltimore Police say multiple people shot on campus of Morgan State University

Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following a report of shots being fired on or near campus. (Source: WBFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene for an “active shooter situation” on the campus of the historically Black university. The address given for the shooting appeared to match a residential building.

“We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area,” police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Police spokesman Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Police spokesperson Amanda Krotki also said “multiple victims” were shot.

City Council member Odette Ramos said on X that students and staff were ordered to shelter in place. The university reported an enrollment of more than 9,000 students as of late 2022 and said it is growing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are the new laws beginning Oct. 1 in Florida
Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in...
Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world
New communications chief at New College of Florida is out after just 2 months
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, becomes the oldest person in the world to skydive with tandem jumper...
Woman, 104, skydives from plane, aiming for record as the world’s oldest skydiver
Giles, a black cat named after a character on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” was trapped in a...
Cat folded into sofa bed wins award for most unusual pet insurance story

Latest News

Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following...
Multiple victims reported in shooting at Morgan State
Felon sentenced to 20 years in prison for gunpoint kidnapping in Port St. Lucie
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Arkansas State Police said Tuesday that there are “multiple casualties” following a fiery...
2 deaths reported in fiery multi-vehicle crash on smoky Arkansas highway