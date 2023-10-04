FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 4, 2023

The haze and smoke will lessen throughout the day on Wednesday, so our air quality will also improve.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - The haze and smoke will lessen throughout the day on Wednesday, so our air quality will also improve.

Showery and breezy with afternoon temperatures in the mid and upper 80s.

Lighter breeze for the end of the week. Still a chance for passing showers and an isolated thunderstorm late this week, but drier by this weekend with less humidity.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe is impacting parts of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and the Leeward Islands with heavy rainfall.

It will eventually move north, away from the eastern Caribbean, and is no threat to Florida.

No new development is expected in the tropics.

